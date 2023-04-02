2023 Masters picks, odds, field: Surprising PGA predictions from golf model that’s nailed 8 majors

Scottie Scheffler has six PGA Tour victories because the get started of 2022 and the No. 1 participant on this planet has his attractions set on protecting his name on the 2023 Masters beginning Thursday, April 6. Scheffler was once the freshest participant on this planet when he arrived at Augusta National Golf Club final April and cruised to a three-shot victory. Now, he’s going to arrive at Augusta as soon as once more as the freshest participant on this planet, having completed twelfth or higher in his final 10 begins with two wins and 4 different top-five finishes all the way through that span.

Scheffler is the 13-2 favourite within the 2023 Masters odds from Caesars Sportsbook, with Rory McIlroy, who wishes a inexperienced jacket to finish the occupation grand slam, at 15-2 within the Masters 2023 odds. Before locking to your 2023 Masters choices, you should definitely see the 2023 Masters predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine’s proprietary model, constructed by means of DFS professional Mike McClure, has been red-hot because the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In truth, the model is up over $8,600 on its highest bets because the restart, nailing match after match.

McClure’s model predicted Rahm to complete on peak of the leaderboard on the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express. The model additionally integrated J.T. Poston in its highest bets to win the 2022 John Deere Classic. That guess hit at +5500, and for all of the match, McClure’s highest bets returned nearly $1,100. At final yr’s Masters, McClure’s model was once everywhere Scheffler’s first occupation primary championship victory heading into the weekend.

In addition, McClure’s highest bets integrated Collin Morikawa successful outright on the 2021 Open Championship, although he was once indexed as a large 40-1 lengthy shot. The model was once additionally everywhere Rahm’s (10-1) first occupation primary championship victory on the 2021 U.S. Open. Rahm was once two strokes off the lead heading into the weekend, however the model nonetheless projected him because the winner.

This similar model has additionally nailed a whopping 8 majors getting into the weekend. Anyone who has adopted it has observed large returns.

Now that the 2023 Masters box is taking form, SportsLine simulated the match 10,000 instances, and the effects have been unexpected.

Top 2023 Masters predictions

One primary wonder the model is asking for on the Masters 2023: Cameron Smith, a six-time PGA Tour champion and one of the vital peak 2023 Masters favorites, stumbles and does not even crack the highest 10. Smith is the protecting Open champion and claimed an match in Australia overdue final yr, however it is been a coarse opt for him ever since. He completed forty seventh in his ultimate match of 2022 sooner than lacking the lower in his first match of 2023, the one aggressive golf he is performed within the final 3 months.

Despite the good fortune that Smith skilled at the PGA Tour final season, it wasn’t his highest yr in relation to metrics, which might point out he was once at the proper facet of good fortune. He ranked outdoor the highest 100 in riding distance and riding accuracy share, whilst hanging simply 136th on excursion within the all-important strokes received off the tee stat (-.125). With the ones struggles, and with just a overlooked lower to turn for his 2023 occasions, the model is fending off Smith at his present 2023 Masters making a bet odds.

Another wonder: Collin Morikawa, a 16-1 longshot, makes a robust run on the name. He has a significantly better likelihood to win than his odds indicate, so he is a goal for somebody searching for an enormous payday. The 26-year-old Californian is already a five-time PGA Tour winner with two majors to his credit. He received the 2020 PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park and the 2021 Open Championship at Royal St. George’s.

Morikawa has additionally made the lower in all 3 of his begins at Augusta National Golf Club and is coming off a fifth-place end in final yr’s Masters. He’s already established as one of the vital highest ball-strikers on this planet and although he is slipped to No. 12 on this planet after two overlooked cuts in his final 5 begins, Morikawa ranks 2d at the PGA Tour in strokes received on manner (1.095). See who else to pick here.

How to make 2023 Masters choices

The model may be concentrated on 3 different golfers with odds of 20-1 or longer who will make unexpected runs at a inexperienced jacket.

So, who will win the Masters 2023, and which longshots will stun {the golfing} global? Check out the 2023 Masters odds underneath.

2023 Masters odds, box

2023 Masters odds, box

Scottie Scheffler +650

Rory McIlroy +750

Jon Rahm +800

Cameron Smith +1400

Jordan Spieth +1400

Justin Thomas +1500

Will Zalatoris +1600

Collin Morikawa +1600

Max Homa +1600

Xander Schauffele +2000

Patrick Cantlay +2000

Sam Burns +2500

Jason Day +2500

Tony Finau +2800

Sungjae Im +2800

Dustin Johnson +2800

Viktor Hovland +2800

Cameron Young +3000

Brooks Koepka +3000

Joohyung (Tom) Kim +3300

Hideki Matsuyama +3500

Matthew Fitzpatrick +3500

Joaquin Niemann +4000

Shane Lowry +4500

Keith Mitchell +5000

Tyrrell Hatton +5500

Tiger Woods +6000

Tommy Fleetwood +6000

Bryson DeChambeau +6500

Justin Rose +7000

Corey Conners +7500

Louis Oosthuizen +7500

Patrick Reed +8000

Russell Henley +8000

Sahith Theegala +8000

Abraham Ancer +8500

Talor Gooch +9000

Si-Woo Kim +9000

Mito Pereira +9000

Adam Scott +10000

Bubba Watson +10000

Chris Kirk +12500

Min Woo Lee +12500

Billy Horschel +12500

Tom Hoge +12500

Sergio Garcia +12500

Scott Stallings +15000

Gary Woodland +15000

Kurt Kitayama +15000

Ok H Lee +15000

Sepp Straka +15000

Keegan Bradley +15000

Ryan Fox +15000

Harold Varner +15000

Brian Harman +15000

Kevin Na +15000

Alex Noren +17500

Seamus Power +17500

Harris English +17500

Cameron Champ +17500

Thomas Pieters +17500

Charl Schwartzel +20000

Jason Kokrak +20000

Phil Mickelson +20000

Kevin Kisner +20000

Danny Willett +22500

Adrian Meronk +22500

J T Poston +22500

Mackenzie Hughes +25000

Taylor Moore +25000

Francesco Molinari +25000

Adam Svensson +30000

Zach Johnson +35000

Kazuki Higa +50000

Fred Couples +100000

Bernhard Langer +100000

Vijay Singh +150000

Mike Weir +150000

Larry Mize +250000

Jose Maria Olazabal +250000

Sandy Lyle +500000