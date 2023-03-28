2023 Masters picks, odds, field: Surprising PGA predictions from acclaimed golf model that nailed 8 majors

The best golfers on the earth will compete on the 2023 Masters, which begins on Thursday, April 6 at Augusta National Golf Club. Scottie Scheffler is the protecting champion and with every other victory at Augusta, he’s going to develop into the primary golfer to copy since Tiger Woods achieved the feat in 2001 and 2002. Scheffler, the No. 1-ranked participant on the earth, is 8-1 to perform the feat in keeping with the newest 2023 Masters odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Jon Rahm is the 15-2 Masters 2023 favourite, with Rory McIlroy (17-2), Cameron Smith (12-1) and Jordan Spieth (15-1) subsequent in line at the PGA odds board. Before locking on your 2023 Masters alternatives, remember to see the 2023 Masters predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine’s proprietary model, constructed by way of DFS professional Mike McClure, has been red-hot for the reason that PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In truth, the model is up over $8,600 on its absolute best bets for the reason that restart, nailing event after event.

McClure’s model predicted Rahm to complete on best of the leaderboard on the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express. The model additionally incorporated J.T. Poston in its absolute best bets to win the 2022 John Deere Classic. That guess hit at +5500, and for all the event, McClure’s absolute best bets returned virtually $1,100. At closing yr’s Masters, McClure’s model was once everywhere Scheffler’s first occupation main championship victory heading into the weekend.

In addition, McClure’s absolute best bets incorporated Collin Morikawa successful outright on the 2021 Open Championship, even if he was once indexed as an enormous 40-1 lengthy shot. The model was once additionally everywhere Rahm’s (10-1) first occupation main championship victory on the 2021 U.S. Open. Rahm was once two strokes off the lead heading into the weekend, however the model nonetheless projected him because the winner.

This similar model has additionally nailed a whopping 8 majors getting into the weekend. Anyone who has adopted it has noticed huge returns.

Now that the 2023 Masters box is taking form, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 instances, and the effects have been unexpected. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.

Top 2023 Masters predictions

One main wonder the model is looking for on the Masters 2023: Cameron Smith, a six-time PGA Tour champion and some of the best 2023 Masters favorites, stumbles and does not even crack the highest 10. Smith is the protecting Open champion and claimed an match in Australia past due closing yr, however it is been a coarse opt for him ever since. He completed forty seventh in his ultimate match of 2022 sooner than lacking the lower in his first match of 2023, the one aggressive golf he is performed within the closing 3 months.

Despite the good fortune that Smith skilled at the PGA Tour closing season, it wasn’t his absolute best yr in relation to metrics, which might point out he was once at the proper facet of success. He ranked outdoor the highest 100 in using distance and using accuracy proportion, whilst putting simply 136th on excursion within the all-important strokes won off the tee stat (-.125). With the ones struggles, and with just a overlooked lower to turn for his 2023 occasions, the model is averting Smith at his present 2023 Masters having a bet odds.

Another wonder: Tony Finau, a 20-1 longshot, makes a robust run on the identify. He has a significantly better likelihood to win than his odds indicate, so he is a goal for any person searching for an enormous payday. Finau is without doubt one of the absolute best iron avid gamers at the PGA Tour. In truth, the 33-year-old ranks fourth in strokes won coming near the fairway (1.056) and eleventh in vegetables in law proportion (70.59%).

His talent to persistently to find the fairway in law has Finau ranked within the best 10 in each scoring reasonable (68.97) and birdie reasonable (4.88). Those spectacular stats, plus his lengthy odds, make him a robust price select to your 2023 Masters bets, in keeping with the model. See who else to pick here.

How to make 2023 Masters alternatives

The model could also be concentrated on 4 different golfers with odds of 20-1 or longer who will make unexpected runs at a inexperienced jacket. Anyone who backs those longshots may just hit it giant. You can only see the model’s PGA picks here.

So, who will win the Masters 2023, and which longshots will stun {the golfing} global? Check out the 2023 Masters odds under after which visit SportsLine to see the projected 2023 Masters leaderboard, all from the model that’s nailed 8 golf majors, together with closing yr’s Masters.

2023 Masters odds, box

See full the Masters 2023 picks, best bets, and predictions here.

Jon Rahm 15-2

Scottie Scheffler 8-1

Rory McIlroy 17-2

Cameron Smith 12-1

Jordan Spieth 15-1

Justin Thomas 16-1

Xander Schauffele 18-1

Tony Finau 20-1

Will Zalatoris 20-1

Collin Morikawa 22-1

Max Homa 22-1

Patrick Cantlay 22-1

Dustin Johnson 25-1

Cameron Young 25-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 25-1

Tom Kim 25-1

Viktor Hovland 25-1

Sungjae Im 33-1

Hideki Matsuyama 33-1

Brooks Koepka 35-1

Sam Burns 35-1

Shane Lowry 35-1

Joaquin Niemann 45-1

Tyrrell Hatton 55-1

Corey Conners 55-1

Bryson DeChambeau 55-1

Tiger Woods 55-1

Aaron Wise 60-1

Louis Oosthuizen 60-1

Abraham Ancer 60-1

Justin Rose 65-1

Patrick Reed 65-1

Tommy Fleetwood 75-1

Si-Woo Kim 80-1

Russell Henley 80-1

Sahith Theegala 80-1

Billy Horschel 85-1

Talor Gooch 90-1

Mito Pereira 90-1

Adam Scott 100-1

Gary Woodland 100-1

Bubba Watson 100-1

Tom Hoge 100-1

Brian Harman 125-1

Seamus Power 125-1

Ok H Lee 125-1

Keegan Bradley 125-1

Thomas Pieters 125-1

Ryan Fox 125-1

Sergio Garcia 125-1

Alex Noren 150-1

Scott Stallings 150-1

Kurt Kitayama 150-1

Jason Kokrak 150-1

Sepp Straka 150-1

Cameron Champ 150-1

Harold Varner 150-1

Kevin Na 150-1

Charl Schwartzel 175-1

Adam Meronk 175-1

Kevin Kisner 175-1

Phil Mickelson 200-1

Danny Willett 200-1

Francesco Molinari 200-1

Mackenzie Hughes 250-1

Zach Johnson 300-1

Adam Svensson 300-1

JT Poston 300-1

Fred Couples 1000-1

Bernhard Langer 1000-1

Vijay Singh 1500-1

Mike Weir 1500-1

Larry Mize 2500-1

Jose Maria Olazabal 2500-1

Sandy Lyle 5000-1