2023 Masters live stream, watch online: Tiger Woods in Round 1, coverage, Thursday schedule, TV channel

AUGUSTA, Ga. — The 2023 Masters has arrived, and 4 days of pristine golfing on the country’s very best path have begun with the most productive hoping to play all 72 holes at Augusta National. The motion started Thursday as Round 1 units the degree for the remainder of the 12 months’s first primary.

The grounds are crammed to capability with buyers for the second one immediately 12 months, and anticipation has reached a fever pitch. Tiger Woods’ intention to go back to shape whilst proceeding to rehabilitate his leg is no longer precisely off to a flying get started. Meanwhile, Scottie Scheffler is looking for to turn into the primary since Tiger to protect his inexperienced jacket at Augusta, and Rory McIlroy is making an attempt to clinch the occupation grand slam in his 9th check out.

There is such a lot to observe this week that it may be overwhelming from time to time. No worries: We have you ever lined. On Thursday on my own, you’ll be able to watch all of the first rounds from Woods, Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Tony Finau and others.

CBS Sports is providing live protection of the 2023 Masters from begin to end Thursday with our myriad of Masters Live streaming choices. Hit the hyperlinks underneath to track into the Featured Groups channel and watch entire rounds from one of the most very best golfers in the sport, spend your day surveying Amen Corner or view all of the motion at Holes 15 & 16. Masters TV protection does no longer start till later in the day, so that is the best possible position to watch the Masters live on Thursday.

Join our Masters live leaderboard protection for updates, research and highlights during Round 1 at Augusta National.

All occasions Eastern

Round 1 — Thursday, April 6



Round 1 get started time: 8 a.m. [Tee times]

Masters Live circulate

Desktop and cell: Free on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Connected gadgets*: Available on Paramount+, CBS Sports App

*Paramount+ login required

Masters at the Range: 8:30-10:30 a.m. (CBS Sports Network)

Featured Groups — 10:10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

10:18 a.m. — Tiger Woods, Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland

10:42 a.m. — Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm, Cameron Young

1:36 p.m. — Scottie Scheffler, Max Homa, Sam Bennett

2:00 p.m. — Jordan Spieth, Tommy Fleetwood, Tony Finau

Holes 15 & 16 — 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Holes 4, 5 & 6 — 8:45 a.m. to three:30 p.m. (Masters.com)

TV protection: 3-7:30 p.m. on ESPN

TV simulcast live circulate: 3-7:30 p.m. on Masters.com

Post-round highlights: 11:35-11:50 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+