2023 Masters field: Aaron Wise withdraws from tournament to focus on mental health

Aaron Wise, a former PGA Tour Rookie of the Year, introduced Friday that he has withdrawn from the 2023 Masters. Wise thru social media said that plans to take time away from the sport to focus on his mental health, and as such, might be an omission from the 87th Masters. With his departure, the sphere now stands at 88 gamers.

“Regretfully, I am withdrawing from the Masters today,” Wise posted. “Golf is just as much a mental game as it is one of physical skill, and the mental piece of it has been a struggle for me recently. I don’t take the significance of playing at Augusta lightly, but know that I need to take some time away to focus on my mental health so I can get back to competing at a level I am proud of.”

The 26-year-old certified to play at Augusta National thru two avenues as he ranked within the most sensible 50 of the Official World Golf Rankings each on the finish of 2022 in addition to the week prior to the Masters.

After experiencing a robust 2021-22 season the place he completed T13 on the 2022 Tour Championship and garnered some attention to sign up for the United States staff on the Presidents Cup, the sector No. 45 has struggled mightily in 2023. Wise has made only one reduce in a full-field stroke-play tournament: the Honda Classic in February. In his ultimate appearing, Wise garnered a 1-2-0 file on the WGC-Dell Match Play and failed to advance out of the crowd degree.

Wise isn’t the primary participant to take a hiatus due to mental health causes. Matthew Wolff, any other younger participant, took time away from the sport within the spring of 2021. Wolff used to be disqualified from the 2021 Masters when he signed for an unsuitable scorecard following his 2nd spherical and returned 3 months later on the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines the place he contended over the week sooner than in the long run completing T15.