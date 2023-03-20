2023 March Madness TV schedule: How to watch the NCAA Tournament, announcers, tipoff times

March Madness has formally moved into the subsequent section as we inch nearer and nearer to crowning a champion. After a wild first 4 days of first- and second-round motion, the box has been whittled down from 68 groups to a Sweet 16 as the bracket begins to take its ultimate form.
The subsequent step on this 12 months’s NCAA Tournament starts Thursday with some other four-day marathon the place we can get started with 16 groups and once more wreck all of it the manner down. By this time subsequent week, we will have ourselves a Final Four.
Sweet 16 play will start on Thursday with 4 video games and end with some other 4 Friday beginning with No. 3 seed Kansas State and No. 7 seed Michigan State assembly in the East Region. Thursday additionally options No. 4 seed Tennessee taking up No. 9 seed FAU the place the winner will face Okay-State or Michigan State for a shot at the Final Four. Arkansas-UConn and Gonzaga-UCLA can even kick off Sweet 16 motion Thursday in two West Region showdowns the place the winner of each and every of the ones video games will advance to face the different in the Regional Finals.
Sweet 16 TV agenda
Thursday, March 23
|6:30 p.m.
|(7) Michigan St. vs. (3) Kansas St.
Brian Anderson / Jim Jackson // Allie LaForce
|TBS (watch live)
|7:15 p.m.
|(8) Arkansas vs. (4) UConn
Kevin Harlan / Dan Bonner / Stan Van Gundy // Lauren Shehadi
|CBS (watch live)
|9 p.m.
|(9) Florida Atlantic vs. (4) Tennessee
Brian Anderson / Jim Jackson // Allie LaForce
|TBS (watch live)
|9:45 p.m.
|(3) Gonzaga vs. (2) UCLA
Kevin Harlan / Dan Bonner / Stan Van Gundy // Lauren Shehadi
|CBS (watch live)
Friday, March 24
|6:30 p.m.
|(5) San Diego St. vs. (1) Alabama
Ian Eagle / Jim Spanarkel // Evan Washburn
|TBS (watch live)
|7:15 p.m.
|(5) Miami vs. (1) Houston
Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson
|CBS (watch live)
|9 p.m.
|(15) Princeton vs. (6) Creighton
Ian Eagle / Jim Spanarkel // Evan Washburn
|TBS (watch live)
|9:45 p.m.
|(3) Xavier vs. (2) Texas
Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson
|CBS (watch live)
Elite Eight
Saturday, March 25 — 6:09 p.m. get started (CBS, TBS)
Madison Square Garden — New York | T-Mobile Arena — Las Vegas
Sunday, March 26 — 2:20 p.m. get started (CBS, TBS)
T-Mobile Center — Kansas City | KFC Yum! Center — Louisville
Final Four
Saturday, April 1 — 6:09 p.m. get started (CBS)
NRG Stadium — Houston
National Championship
Monday, April 3 — 9:20 p.m. (CBS)
NRG Stadium — Houston