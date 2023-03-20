Monday, March 20, 2023
type here...
NBA The National Basketball Association

2023 March Madness TV schedule: How to watch the NCAA Tournament, announcers, tipoff times

By accuratenewsinfo
0
2
2023 March Madness TV schedule: How to watch the NCAA Tournament, announcers, tipoff times


march-madness-ncaa-microphone-g.png
Getty Images

March Madness has formally moved into the subsequent section as we inch nearer and nearer to crowning a champion. After a wild first 4 days of first- and second-round motion, the box has been whittled down from 68 groups to a Sweet 16 as the bracket begins to take its ultimate form.

The subsequent step on this 12 months’s NCAA Tournament starts Thursday with some other four-day marathon the place we can get started with 16 groups and once more wreck all of it the manner down. By this time subsequent week, we will have ourselves a Final Four.

- Advertisement -

Sweet 16 play will start on Thursday with 4 video games and end with some other 4 Friday beginning with No. 3 seed Kansas State and No. 7 seed Michigan State assembly in the East Region. Thursday additionally options No. 4 seed Tennessee taking up No. 9 seed FAU the place the winner will face Okay-State or Michigan State for a shot at the Final Four. Arkansas-UConn and Gonzaga-UCLA can even kick off Sweet 16 motion Thursday in two West Region showdowns the place the winner of each and every of the ones video games will advance to face the different in the Regional Finals.  

Sweet 16 TV agenda

Thursday, March 23

6:30 p.m. (7) Michigan St. vs. (3) Kansas St.
Brian Anderson / Jim Jackson // Allie LaForce  
 TBS (watch live)
7:15 p.m. (8) Arkansas vs. (4) UConn  
Kevin Harlan / Dan Bonner / Stan Van Gundy // Lauren Shehadi  
 CBS (watch live)  
9 p.m.  (9) Florida Atlantic vs. (4) Tennessee  
Brian Anderson / Jim Jackson // Allie LaForce  
 TBS (watch live)
9:45 p.m. (3) Gonzaga vs. (2) UCLA  
Kevin Harlan / Dan Bonner / Stan Van Gundy // Lauren Shehadi  
 CBS (watch live

Friday, March 24

6:30 p.m. (5) San Diego St. vs. (1) Alabama
Ian Eagle / Jim Spanarkel // Evan Washburn  		 TBS (watch live)
7:15 p.m. (5) Miami vs. (1) Houston
Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson  
 CBS (watch live)  
9 p.m.   (15) Princeton vs. (6) Creighton  
Ian Eagle / Jim Spanarkel // Evan Washburn  
 TBS (watch live)
9:45 p.m.   (3) Xavier vs. (2) Texas  
Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson  
 CBS (watch live

Elite Eight

- Advertisement -

Saturday, March 25 — 6:09 p.m. get started (CBS, TBS)
Madison Square Garden — New York | T-Mobile Arena — Las Vegas

Sunday, March 26 — 2:20 p.m. get started (CBS, TBS)
T-Mobile Center — Kansas City | KFC Yum! Center — Louisville

Final Four

Saturday, April 1 — 6:09 p.m. get started (CBS)
NRG Stadium — Houston

National Championship

- Advertisement -

Monday, April 3 — 9:20 p.m. (CBS)
NRG Stadium — Houston





Source link

Previous article
10 straight wins after sweep of New Orleans
Next article
Fed Meets as Bank Chaos Collides With Inflation

More articles

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Accurate News And Information. All rights reserved.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks