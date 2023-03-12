2023 March Madness TV schedule, announcers: How to watch NCAA Tournament, tip times, TV channels, bracket

This week sees the start phases of the 2023 NCAA Tournament with the First Four video games taking middle level in Dayton, Ohio. March Madness kicks into equipment with 68 groups all vying to turn into the 2022-23 nationwide champion. On the decision for the NCAA Tournament this 12 months will likely be a lot of notable voices along side some new names in visual roles.

This NCAA Tournament mark the remaining for an icon of the development’s TV protection. Lead play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz will step clear of his faculty basketball broadcasting position after calling his thirty second Final Four. Nantz will stay with CBS for protection of golfing and the NFL, however he’ll be handing off his faculty basketball position to Ian Eagle, who would be the Final Four play-by-play voice beginning in 2024.

- Advertisement -

A pair new names in outstanding positions are longtime NBA trainer and present TNT tv analyst Stan Van Gundy, who will function an analyst for recreation motion, and previous Villanova trainer Jay Wright, who will step in as a studio analyst for the primary time. Those who’ve been looking at CBS faculty basketball protection right through the common season have noticed Wright in his new position already, however this will likely be his first Big Dance within the studio since his 21-year run with the Wildcats that featured two nationwide titles.

While recreation assignments have not begun to be introduced and might not be made to be had till after the Selection Show on Sunday night time (6 p.m. ET, CBS), let’s check out the 2023 March Madness saying groups in addition to the entire time table for the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

2023 March Madness saying groups

Play-by-Play / Analyst // Reporter

Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson*

Brian Anderson / Jim Jackson // Allie LaForce*

Ian Eagle / Jim Spanarkel // Evan Washburn*

Kevin Harlan / Dan Bonner / Stan Van Gundy // Lauren Shehadi*

Lisa Byington / Steve Smith / Avery Johnson // Andy Katz

Andrew Catalon / Steve Lappas // Jamie Erdahl

Spero Dedes / Deb Antonelli // AJ Ross

Brad Nessler / Brendan Haywood // Dana Jacobson

- Advertisement -

* Regional Weekend announce groups

2023 NCAA Tournament time table, dates

All occasions Eastern

Selection Sunday

Sunday, March 12 — 6 p.m. (CBS)

First Four

- Advertisement -

Tuesday, March 14 & Wednesday, March 15 — 6:40 p.m. get started (truTV)

UD Arena — Dayton

First spherical

Thursday, March 16 — 12:15 p.m. get started (CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV)

Legacy Arena — Birmingham | Wells Fargo Arena — Des Moines | Amway Center — Orlando | Golden 1 Center — Sacramento

Friday, March 17 — 12:15 p.m. get started (CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV)

MVP Arena — Albany | Nationwide Arena — Columbus | Ball Arena — Denver | Greensboro Coliseum — Greensboro

Second spherical

Saturday, March 18 — 12:10 p.m. get started (CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV)

Legacy Arena — Birmingham | Wells Fargo Arena — Des Moines | Amway Center — Orlando | Golden 1 Center — Sacramento

Sunday, March 19 — 12:10 p.m. get started (CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV)

MVP Arena — Albany | Nationwide Arena — Columbus | Ball Arena — Denver | Greensboro Coliseum — Greensboro

Sweet 16

Thursday, March 23 — 6:30 p.m. get started (CBS, TBS)

Madison Square Garden — New York | T-Mobile Arena — Las Vegas

Friday, March 24 — 6:30 p.m. get started (CBS, TBS)

T-Mobile Center — Kansas City | KFC Yum! Center — Louisville

Elite Eight

Saturday, March 25 — 6:09 p.m. get started (CBS, TBS)

Madison Square Garden — New York | T-Mobile Arena — Las Vegas

Tuesday, March 26 — 2:20 p.m. get started (CBS, TBS)

T-Mobile Center — Kansas City | KFC Yum! Center — Louisville



Final Four

Saturday, April 1 — 6:09 p.m. get started (CBS)

NRG Stadium — Houston

National Championship

Monday, April 3 — 9:20 p.m. (CBS)

NRG Stadium — Houston