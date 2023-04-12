2023 Gold Cup: AT&T Stadium to host match

In 2021, AT&T Stadium hosted one staff level match and two same-day quarterfinals for the Gold Cup. The United States ended up successful the 2021 Gold Cup.

ARLINGTON, Texas — CONCACAF announced AT&T Stadium used to be one in all 15 stadiums to host 2023 Gold Cup fits this summer time.

This would be the 6th time AT&T Stadium has hosted the Gold Cup (2009, 2011, 2013, 2017, 2021). In 2021, AT&T Stadium hosted one staff level match and two same-day quarterfinals.

The different 14 stadiums to host the 2023 Gold Cup are:

Bank of America Stadium , Charlotte, NC (2011,2015, 2019)

, Charlotte, NC (2011,2015, 2019) Soldier Field , Chicago, IL (2007, 2009, 2011, 2013, 2015, 2019)

, Chicago, IL (2007, 2009, 2011, 2013, 2015, 2019) TQL Stadium , Cincinnati, OH (first-time host)

, Cincinnati, OH (first-time host) DRV PNK Stadium , Fort Lauderdale, FL (2021)

, Fort Lauderdale, FL (2021) State Farm Stadium , Glendale, AZ (2009, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021)

, Glendale, AZ (2009, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021) Red Bull Arena , Harrison, NJ (2013, 2017, 2019)

, Harrison, NJ (2013, 2017, 2019) NRG Stadium , Houston, TX (2005, 2007, 2009, 2011, 2019, 2021)

, Houston, TX (2005, 2007, 2009, 2011, 2019, 2021) Shell Energy Stadium , Houston, TX (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021)

, Houston, TX (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021) SoFi Stadium , Inglewood, CA (first-time host)

, Inglewood, CA (first-time host) Allegiant Stadium , Las Vegas, NV (2021)

, Las Vegas, NV (2021) Snapdragon Stadium , San Diego, CA (first-time host)

, San Diego, CA (first-time host) Levi’s Stadium , Santa Clara, CA (2017)

, Santa Clara, CA (2017) CITYPARK Stadium , St. Louis, MO (first-time host)

, St. Louis, MO (first-time host) BMO Field, Toronto, Canada (2015)

SoFi Stadium will host the 2023 Gold Cup Final, officers stated with Monday’s announcement. The precise match agenda would possibly not be launched till days following the legitimate draw, which is scheduled for Friday, April 14. The legitimate draw for the event will probably be held at 2 p.m. CST.

"The host cities and venues we have selected all have strong track records of hosting elite football, and world class events," Victor Montagliani, Concacaf President and FIFA Vice President, said. "I want to thank each and every one of them for their commitment to Concacaf, to our Gold Cup, and to our sport. This is a tremendous time for football in the region with Nations Leagues, men's and women's Gold Cups, and other exciting national team and club competitions taking place over the next three years as we head towards the FIFA World Cup 2026."

The United States are the protecting Gold Cup champions after beating rival Mexico, 1-0, in Las Vegas.

Who is taking part in?

Thirteen international locations have already certified for the 16-team event. They are:

Canada, Mexico, Panama, United States, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Honduras, Jamaica, Cuba, Guatemala, Haiti, Nicaragua and Asian Champions and visitor country, Qatar

The 3 ultimate spots will probably be performed out within the “Gold Cup Prelims” (scheduled for June 16 – June 20) which options: Curaçao, Grenada, Martinique, Suriname, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Guyana, and Trinidad and Tobago, Puerto Rico, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, and Sint Maarten

“I glance ahead with nice anticipation to observing the Gold Cup Prelims in June and taking part in compelling soccer involving the entire Gold Cup groups during to the Final and crowning a champion in Los Angeles on July 16,” Montagliani stated.

Four of the 2023 Gold Cup venues also are websites picked for the 2026 FIFA World Cup: AT&T Stadium, SoFi Stadium (Los Angeles), Levi’s Stadium (Santa Clara) and NRG Stadium (Houston).

AT&T Stadium and SoFi Stadium are a number of the favorites combating for the 2026 World Cup Final bid, however a file from The Sunday Times within the United Kingdom states that SoFi Stadium will not be ready to meet the correct necessities. WFAA has damaged down why this could be a feather within the cap for “Jerry World.”