2023 Giants NFL schedule: New York faces historically brutal stretch to start the season





The National Football League (NFL) has launched the agenda for the 2023 season, and the New York Giants are dealing with a tricky street forward. The Giants’ season kicks off at house on “Sunday Night Football” towards their opponents, the Dallas Cowboys. However, they’ll then have to trip out west for 2 immediately video games, together with a brief turnaround, in Weeks 2 and three. Their bye week is not going to come till Week 13.

The actual problem for the Giants starts after their house opener, as they’ll play seven in their subsequent 9 video games on the street. This makes them the first group to face this type of grueling agenda since 1990, when the NFL reinstated bye weeks. In reality, the NFL had by no means sooner than pressured a group to play on the street in seven in their first 10 weeks or first 10 video games.

Despite this problem, the Giants have top hopes for the 2023 season after exceeding expectancies in 2022, attaining the divisional spherical of the NFC playoffs underneath first-year head trainer Brian Daboll. The group had a a success offseason, and if they are able to signal megastar working again Saquon Barkley to a brand new deal, they must be poised to take every other step ahead.

The Giants have 5 prime-time video games on their agenda, together with a recreation towards their stadium companions, the New York Jets, and a matchup with quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. The complete agenda for the 2023 season is indexed underneath:

Week 1: vs. Dallas Cowboys (Sunday Night Football)

Week 2: away at Arizona Cardinals

Week 3: away at San Francisco 49ers (Thursday Night Football)

Week 4: vs. Seattle Seahawks (Monday Night Football)

Week 5: away at Miami Dolphins

Week 6: away at Buffalo Bills (Sunday Night Football)

Week 7: away at Washington Commanders

Week 8: vs. New York Jets

Week 9: away at Las Vegas Raiders

Week 10: away at Dallas Cowboys

Week 11: vs. Washington Commanders

Week 12: vs. New England Patriots

Week 13: Bye

Week 14: vs. Green Bay Packers (Monday Night Football)

Week 15: away at New Orleans Saints

Week 16: away at Philadelphia Eagles

Week 17: vs. Los Angeles Rams

Week 18: vs. Philadelphia Eagles

The agenda is topic to alternate, however Giants fanatics can start making plans now for what guarantees to be a thrilling and difficult season.



