2023 Frisco Bowl To Take Place At Toyota Stadium

The 2023 Frisco Bowl is coming again to Toyota Stadium on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023, at 8 p.m. CT.

The Frisco Bowl is a school soccer bowl sport that takes position every year and contours NCAA Division I groups. It has been performed at Frisco’s Toyota Stadium, house to MLS group FC Dallas, since 2017.

The Frisco Bowl has a fascinating historical past that dates again to its origins in Miami, Florida, the place it was once at the start known as the Miami Beach Bowl sooner than making its method to Frisco. The transfer to North Texas allowed the bowl sport to thrive and grow to be a liked custom in its new atmosphere. Although it modified places, the Frisco Bowl continues to captivate soccer enthusiasts and supply a thrilling revel in for avid gamers and spectators.

This 12 months, the bowl sport will function two soccer groups from both the American Athletic Conference, Conference USA, Mid-American Conference, Mountain West Conference, or the Sun Belt Conference.

Boise State (Mountain West Conference) narrowly defeated North Texas (Conference USA) through a ranking of 35-32 in closing 12 months’s sport in an exhilarating fit for the ages. The annual North Texas bowl sport has won important popularity as a platform for showcasing pro-level skill. Since 2019, 85 avid gamers who’ve participated within the groups featured within the Frisco Bowl have made their mark within the NFL, both through being drafted through a certified franchise or securing contracts as unfastened brokers. This spectacular monitor document solidifies the Frisco Bowl’s popularity as a breeding flooring for long run soccer stars.

The 2023 Frisco Bowl can be broadcast survive ESPN and is considered one of 17 school soccer bowl video games owned and run through ESPN Events.

Tickets for the sport will cross on sale in September. For VIP pre-sell get entry to to bowl tickets, click here.

For extra information, seek advice from TheFriscoBowl.com.

