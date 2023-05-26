2023 Charles Schwab Challenge scores, leaderboard: Harry Hall leads with stars around, Michael Block struggles

The Block Party made its method to Colonial Country Club on Thursday, and it didn’t move as deliberate.

Last week’s PGA Championship hero, membership professional Michael Block, performed in his first tournament following closing week’s main championship insanity on the Charles Schwab Challenge. We’ll duvet his difficult spherical beneath in addition to dive just a little deeper into the rounds of probably the most avid gamers on the most sensible of this box.

The week after majors all the time really feel like just a little of a breather, however there are many stars within the box at Colonial to try. Let’s get to a couple of of them, however let’s get started on the most sensible with our chief, Harry Hall.

The chief

1. Harry Hall (-8)

British Bryson (when you’ve noticed footage like the only beneath, you recognize why that is his nickname) shot a preposterous 8-under 62 on Thursday and received over 8 pictures at the box with his efficiency. To put it in standpoint, imagine the truth that most effective 4 avid gamers were given to 4 below, and Hall doubled they all up. The most effective participant between him and the ones at 4 below is Harris English, who additionally had an incredible first day.

The query now could be whether or not it is sustainable. The numbers say no. Hall led the sector in striking Thursday, which is a inform for someone who is going to regress over the following 3 rounds. Hall’s absolute best ever end at the PGA Tour is a T8 on the 2021 Shriners. With horses surrounding him at Colonial, it is tough — even after the recent get started — to look him bettering on that.

Even Hall appeared just a little stunned via the efficiency, announcing that he did not in reality see it coming. His most effective most sensible 10s of 2023 are a T7 on the Puerto Rico Open and a T10 on the Mexico Open.

“I don’t tend to see anything coming,” Hall mentioned. “But I played some good golf this season, and I’ve had a couple of top tens. Yeah, this feels nice to be on the leaderboard. Hopefully, I can keep the gap there between the rest of the field this afternoon.”

Others in competition

2. Harris English (-5)

T3. Tom Hoge, Adam Schenk, Robby Shelton, Andrew Putnam (-3)

T7. Michael Kim, David Lipsky, Austin Smotherman, Ryan Fox, Si Woo Kim, Billy Horschel, Sam Bruns, Scottie Scheffler, Chez Reavie, Dylan Frittelli, Emiliano Grillo, Ben Griffin, Max Homa, Kevin Streelman, Ben An, Carson (-3)

Whew, now you spot why Hall conserving on right here isn’t a just right wager. Hoge led the sector from tee to inexperienced, English just about received a stroke in each statistical class, Burns bounced again from a brutal PGA Championship efficiency and Scheffler did his standard “made no putts but still shot 67” regimen.

Obviously the No. 1 participant on the earth sticks out right here, however it is extra competition via committee that Hall needs to be involved with going into Friday after which onto the weekend. Scheffler is just about an auto-three strokes received at this level, which goes to lead to competition and both a victory or a most sensible 10.

His 10 tournaments thus far this 12 months seem like this.

PGA: T2

Byron Nelson: T5

RBC Heritage: T11

Masters: T10

Match Play: 4th

Players: 1st

Arnold Palmer Invitational: T12

Phoenix Open: 1st

American Express: T11

Tournament of Champions: T7

Come on. That’s outrageous! And but it is taking place as a result of he has probably the most persistently nice tee-to-green recreation on the earth at the moment. He’s the heavy favourite for a reason why.

Block Party over

It got here crashing down on Thursday. After a media excursion for the ages, Block was once the one participant to shoot worse than 77, and he shot 81. He began bogey-bogey-bogey ahead of reputedly righting the send with a couple of birdies at the approach out. Following a shot off a bridge at the tenth through which he come what may made par, it were given unsightly. He closed double-double-par-double for the 11-over 81.

“It’s one of those days of golf,” Block mentioned. “If you play golfing, you recognize precisely what simply took place. So I do not in reality want to provide an explanation for it an excessive amount of as a result of, in case you are a golfer, you will have had the day I’ve had. You perceive the details of the place the lies don’t seem to be just right and the bushes are for your approach each time. Even your just right pictures are dangerous, your dangerous pictures are worse.

“It is what it is. I’m going to live with it. I thought it was going to happen that third or fourth round last week at Oak Hill, and it never happened. It happened now, and I wasn’t surprised by it, to tell you the truth.”

He went on to mention he was once excited to look his children day after today night time however added that he may shoot 58 or 59 to make the lower.

Charles Schwab Challenge Odds

Via Caesars Sportsbook

Scottie Scheffler: 16/5

Harry Hall: 10-1

Max Homa: 12-1

Harris English: 14-1

Sam Burns: 16-1

Andrew Putnam: 22-1

Tom Hoge: 25-1

Rickie Fowler: 25-1

Si Woo Kim: 25-1

Scheffler is the heavy favourite as it looks like he cannot shoot anything else worse than 67 at a normal PGA Tour tournament at the moment. The two guys I love, on the other hand, are Fowler and Kim at 25-1. Kim particularly flushed it, and Fowler has been sneaky cast all 12 months. I love the ones at 25-1 greater than Scheffler at 3-1.

Rick Gehman is joined via Kyle Porter to damage down Round 1 of the Charles Schwab Challenge. Follow and pay attention to The First Cut on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

