2023 Big Ten on CBS schedule, TV times: Ohio State kicks off season, Michigan and Penn State featured

CBS Sports is about to develop into the house for Big Ten soccer beginning this autumn with the release of the Big Ten on CBS agenda. The agenda for the 2023 season will function seven choose Big Ten video games on CBS and Paramount+, adopted by means of a complete slate of conventional marquee protection within the 3:30 p.m. ET window beginning in 2024.

The Big Ten on CBS agenda kicks off with two convention video games of importance in Week 1. The first recreation scheduled will function Ohio State taking on Indiana in an early street problem on Saturday, Sept. 2 at 3:30 p.m. The league can be within the highlight once more not up to 24 hours later, with Northwestern going through off in opposition to Rutgers in Piscataway, New Jersey on Sept. 3.

In 2024, two-time Big Ten champion Michigan will host UNLV on Sept. 9 at 3:30 p.m., securing no less than one spot on the Big Ten on CBS agenda. Penn State additionally will get an opportunity to exhibit their abilities for the primary Big Ten on CBS evening recreation after they move up in opposition to Iowa on Sept. 23. The Hawkeyes can have two assured appearances on the Big Ten on CBS agenda, with their Black Friday contention recreation in opposition to Nebraska additionally scheduled for CBS broadcast.

Five of the seven Big Ten on CBS video games have already been set, with two midday kickoffs nonetheless to be showed for Oct. 28 and Nov. 4. The first of those will lead into the once a year Georgia-Florida neutral-site contention recreation, with the second one that includes in a CBS tripleheader that incorporates SEC video games at 3:30 p.m. and 7:45 p.m.

2023 Big Ten on CBS Schedule