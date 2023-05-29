



The Big 12 convention is gearing up for a novel soccer season, with a document 14 contributors set to enroll in in 2023. Among them are 4 new faculties: BYU, Cincinnati, Houston, and UCF. However, this yr’s expanded roster will most effective be a one-time match, as flagship contributors Oklahoma and Texas will leave for the SEC after the impending season.

The convention will abandon the round-robin layout used since 2011 because of reduced club, and now not all paths to the Big 12 Championship Game in Arlington, Texas will be equivalent. This would require oddsmakers to consider power of agenda of their selections. Caesars Sportsbook has already launched odds for the 2023 Big 12 Championship, with the Sooners and Longhorns main the pack.

Despite Oklahoma’s six immediately Big 12 titles from 2015-21, Texas has now not received the league since 2009. The present Big 12 pecking order courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook signifies Kansas State (+500) as the most productive guess, having received outright in 2022, whilst Oklahoma (+325) is a deficient bet as Brent Venables’ training debut ended with a underneath .500 season for the primary time since 1998.

TCU (+1400) is the most productive value selection, having reloaded on offense and with (*12*) Morris main the offense. Meanwhile, Oklahoma State (+2800) is a longshot because of contemporary mediocre efficiency, but trainer Mike Gundy has guided the crew to a profitable document once a year since 2006, and the street to Arlington seems manageable.