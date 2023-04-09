2023 Auburn football spring game live stream, TV channel, watch online, start time, storylines to follow

Hugh Freeze will put a cap on his first spring classes as Auburn trainer as the yearly A-Day spring game takes position on Saturday. With a extra constructive outlook at the Plains because the finish of the Bryan Harsin experiment, Auburn lovers gets their first likelihood to see, jointly, the development that is been made in Freeze’s first few months.

Freeze’s first order of commercial is to reignite an offense that misplaced its edge below the former regime. The Tigers completed tenth within the SEC in scoring offense (24.8 issues in keeping with game), general offense (378.4 yards in keeping with game) and moderate yards in keeping with play (5.70). Dual-threat quarterback Robby Ashford is again after beginning for almost all of the 2022 season, and previous starter TJ Finley is wholesome after struggling a season-ending damage in September.

The defensive facet of the ball shall be fascinating after megastar EDGE Derick Hall and linebacker Owen Pappoe moved at the NFL. Can Freeze to find sufficient protection to supplement his up-tempo offense? That used to be his plan at Ole Miss from 2012-16, and that blueprint will elevate over to Auburn.

How to watch 2023 Auburn spring game live

Date: Saturday, April 8 | Time: 2 p.m. ET

Location: Jordan-Hare Stadum Stadium — Auburn, Alabama

Live flow: SEC Network+

2023 Auburn spring game storylines

1. Who will lead the QB combat into summer time exercises? Ashford had 709 yards speeding and 7 speeding touchdowns ultimate yr, he and suits the dual-threat mildew of standard Freeze quarterbacks. Finley, a 6-foot-7, 260-pounder who gained the beginning activity popping out of fall camp ultimate season, has a large arm and will take force off of the Tigers operating game, led through Jarquez Hunter. However, a brand new contender has emerged. Freeze has been complimentary of freshman Holden Geriner’s skill to stretch the sector, and he will most likely get the danger to end up it in entrance of the group at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

2. Can the Tigers get force? They completed twelfth within the convention in tackles for loss (62) and 9th in sacks (26) in 2022, which merely may not lower it in the event that they intend to be related within the SEC West. Defensive lineman Marcus Harris can have to step up his game and exchange the management and contribution of 3 defensive linemen who departed for the NFL. Harris is the center piece of a defensive position that added a whopping 11 new players throughout the switch portal and highschool recruiting. Quarterbacks may not be live, so we may not get to see the real affect of the gang. However, we will be able to know extra about Freeze’s tough draft of the defensive position intensity chart when the game wraps up.

3. What does the RB rotation seem like? Tank Bigsby used to be the unquestioned megastar of the backfield for the ultimate two seasons, however Hunter served as an incredible No. 2. The 5-foot-10, 210-pound junior has 1,261 yards speeding and 285 receiving yards in two seasons with the Tigers. He has the velocity to be a home-run hitter however is bodily sufficient to be a pressure between the tackles. In 2023, alternatively, groups can not have only one operating again. Freeze lured former South Florida starter Brian Battie to the Plains after he rushed for 1,186 yards and 8 touchdowns for the Bulls ultimate yr. Battie is predicted to be Hunter’s operating mate and function the staff’s number one kick returner.