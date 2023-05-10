2023 AT&T Byron Nelson odds, picks, field: Surprising PGA predictions, bets by model that nailed nine majors

The PGA Championship is every week away, and that main is sandwiched in between two excursion stops in Dallas-Fort Worth. The first, the AT&T Byron Nelson 2023, starts on Thursday from TPC Craig Ranch simply north of Dallas. Ok.H. Lee goes for a three-peat and set the development report with a 26-under par closing 12 months, breaking his personal report of 25-under par from 2021. Dallas local Jordan Spieth used to be the runner-up a 12 months in the past and used to be scheduled to be one in all two top-10 ranked golfers within the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson box, however he withdrew on Monday because of a wrist damage.

The different additionally occurs to be a Dallas local in Scottie Scheffler. The reigning PGA Tour Player of the Year is the 9-2 favourite. Other golfers indexed close to the highest of the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson odds board from Caesars Sportsbook come with Tyrrell Hatton (14-1), Lee (18-) and Jason Day (18-1). Before locking for your 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson choices, be sure you see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Our proprietary model, constructed by DFS professional Mike McClure, has been red-hot because the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In truth, the model is up over $8,400 on its easiest bets because the restart, nailing match after match.

McClure’s model predicted Jon Rahm would end on height of the leaderboard on the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express. And on the 2023 Masters, the model used to be in every single place Rahm’s 2d occupation main victory heading into the weekend. Rahm used to be two strokes off the lead heading into the 3rd spherical, however the model nonetheless projected him because the winner.

In addition, the model incorporated Nick Hardy and Davis Riley in its easiest bets to win the 2023 Zurich Classic. That guess hit at +4500, and for all the match, McClure’s easiest bets returned over $1,100. McClure’s easiest bets additionally incorporated J.T. Poston profitable outright on the 2022 John Deere Classic, even if he used to be indexed as a large 55-1 longshot.

This identical model has additionally nailed a whopping nine majors coming into the weekend. Anyone who has adopted it has observed huge returns.

Now that the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson box is locked, SportsLine simulated the match 10,000 instances, and the effects had been unexpected. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.

Top 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson predictions

One main marvel the model is looking for on the AT&T Byron Nelson 2023: Lee, the two-time protecting champion, stumbles this week and infrequently cracks the highest 10. Lee joined elite corporate closing 12 months when he effectively defended his AT&T Bryon Nelson identify, becoming a member of Sam Snead, Jack Nicklaus and Tom Watson as the one golfers to take action within the match’s historical past.

He can turn into the tenth guy since World War II to win an match at the PGA Tour 3 instantly years, however the model isn’t prime on his probabilities. Lee has struggled with consistency this season, completing outdoor the highest 20 in 12 tournaments. He additionally ranks 91st in putts in line with spherical (28.76) and 97th in one-putt share (40.30%), which doesn’t bode smartly in opposition to a number of elite golfers within the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson box.

Another marvel: Matt Kuchar, a 35-1 longshot, makes a powerful run on the identify. This match moved to TPC Craig Ranch in 2021, and Kuchar has publish two cast performances since then. He positioned seventeenth in 2021, twelfth in 2022, and simply 3 different golfers notched height 20 finishes in each years.

This 12 months, Kuchar enters the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson with 4 instantly height 25s — 3 of which got here at designated occasions. He these days has the most efficient brief sport on the planet, main the excursion in strokes received: around-the-green (.576). That, mixed with top-15 marks in scoring reasonable (69.903) and strokes received: general (1.306), plus his route historical past, brings Kuchar a whole lot of worth in AT&T Byron Nelson 2023 bets. See who else to pick here.

How to make 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson choices

The model may be focused on two different longshots that are indexed upper than 30-1 on the AT&T Byron Nelson 2023.

2023 AT&T Byron Nelson odds

2023 AT&T Byron Nelson odds, box

AT&T Byron Nelson 2023 odds, box

Scottie Scheffler +450

Tyrrell Hatton +1400

Jason Day +1800

Ok.H. Lee +1800

Tom Kim +2000

Hideki Matsuyama +2500

Adam Scott +3500

Matt Kuchar +3500

Aaron Wise +4000

Si Woo Kim +4000

Taylor Montgomery +4000

Min Woo Lee +4000

Seamus Power +4500

Maverick McNealy +4500

Tom Hoge +5000

Adam Hadwin +5000

Davis Riley +5500

Byeong Hun An +5500

Stephen Jaeger +6000

Will Gordon +6000

Christian Bezuidenhout +6500

J.J. Spaun +6500

Joseph Bramlett +7500

Brandon Wu +7500

Scott Stallings +8000

Ben Griffin +8000

S.H. Kim +9000

Alex Smalley +9000

Justin Suh +9000

Garrick Higgo +9000

Michael Kim +10000

Davis Thompson +10000

Adam Schenk +10000

Sam Stevens +10000

Mark Hubbard +10000

Mackenzie Hughes +10000

Cameron Champ +10000

Eric Cole +10000

Harry Hall +12500

Robby Shelton +12500

Ryan Palmer +12500

Aaron Rai +12500

Patton Kizzire +12500

Jimmy Walker +12500

Luke List +12500

Trey Mullinax +15000