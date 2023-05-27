20-year-old US soldier dies from rollover accident in Kuwait

The news of the dying got here forward of Memorial Day.

An American soldier was once killed in a non-combat rollover accident in Kuwait, U.S. officers mentioned past due Friday.

Spc. Jayson Reed Haven, 20, of Aiken, South Carolina, died from a rollover accident that happened in a non-combat state of affairs on Thursday at Camp Buehring in the northwestern wasteland of Kuwait, about 20 miles from the southern border of Iraq.

The deadly incident stays below investigation, in step with a press release from the U.S. Department of Defense. Further main points weren’t right away to be had.

The news of Haven’s dying got here simply days earlier than Memorial Day, a federal vacation for honoring and mourning those that have died whilst serving in the United States Armed Forces.

Members of the 218th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade wait at the Charleston tarmac earlier than departing for annual coaching in 2010. DOD/108th Public Affairs Detachment

“There are no words that can adequately express how deeply saddened I am at the loss of one of our own,” Maj. Gen. Van McCarty instructed Haven’s place of birth newspaper, the Aiken Standard. “SPC Jayson R. Haven was more than just a member of the South Carolina National Guard; he was family.”

Haven, a gadget gunner, had gained a couple of medals and awards throughout his provider with the South Carolina National Guard. He was once assigned to Company B, 1st Battalion, 118th Infantry Regiment, 218th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, primarily based in Charleston. He to start with joined the U.S. Army in 2020, in step with the Aiken Standard.

Haven was once deployed to Kuwait to toughen Operation Spartan Shield, an effort to support U.S. defensive relationships during Southwest Asia, in step with the Army.

A convoy of armored cars power towards Camp Beuhring, Kuwait, in 2011. DOD/108th Public Affairs Detachment

Vehicle injuries involving rollovers are a number one reason for dying for the U.S. army.

While rollovers most effective account for 1 / 4 of car injuries, they give a contribution to 63% of injuries involving a dying between 2010 and 2019, in step with a 2021 report by means of the U.S. Government Accountability Office.

That similar document discovered that the army didn’t take enough motion throughout that time period to cut back the frequently preventable injuries, which accounted for 123 deaths for the Army and Marines between 2010 and 2019.