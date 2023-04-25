20-year-old fatally struck by large rock while driving, 1 of 7 similar incidents

Alexa Bartell spoke to a chum over the telephone while riding Wednesday evening when the road all of sudden dropped. Concerned about Bartell’s well-being, her pal ultimately tracked Bartell’s telephone to a box in Jefferson County, Colorado, the place she discovered a broken yellow Chevy Spark. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, a large rock had damaged in the course of the automotive’s windshield, putting and killing the 20-year-old Bartell — one of a minimum of 5 similar incidents in Colorado over 3 hours on Wednesday night time. (*1*) - Advertisement - Alexa Bartell, 20, was once fatally struck by a large rock while riding close to Denver, Colorado. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office

“This is the most tragic of a series of similar crimes that happened overnight throughout Jefferson and Boulder counties,” the click liberate famous in regards to the murder.

An impromptu memorial website close to the website of the murder grew on Friday, with family and friends remembering Bartell.

“She was a friend to everyone and brought so much joy into everyone’s lives,” Bartell’s pal advised ABC News’ Denver associate KMGH.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has been not able to spot any suspects related to the crime spree, together with the murder. Investigators additionally consider there could have been greater than 5 incidents and feature requested sufferers to come back ahead.

Law enforcement to begin with believed the incidents had been related to a 2003-2005 Dodge Ram pickup truck and requested the general public to assist establish its house owners. However, investigators later showed the landlord of the automobile was once no longer “involved in the crime series related to the death of Alexa Bartell,” leaving no suspects.

“[Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office] continues to urge anyone with information about the crime to call our tip line at 303-271-5612,” the click liberate learn.

Based on a timeline launched by the sheriff’s place of business, the incidents started at 10:04 p.m. Wednesday when the suspect or suspects threw a rock via a automotive’s windshield in Westminster, CO. The motive force was once unhurt by the incident.

At 10:26 p.m. just about 9 miles from the primary incident, the suspect or suspects threw every other rock via a windshield in Arvada, CO, injuring the motive force.

The subsequent two incidents passed off at 10:30 and 10:31 p.m. close to the Rock Creek group, ten miles from the second one incident in Arvada, CO. The 10:30 incident injured the motive force after a rock broke the automobile’s windshield, while the ten:31 incident broken the frame of a Toyota SUV, although the motive force was once unscathed.

The tournament that ended in Bartells loss of life was once the 5th and ultimate such recorded incident Wednesday night time. At 10:45 p.m., Bartell was once riding north on Indiana Street in Jefferson County, CO, when a large rock broke her windshield and fatally wounded her. The ultimate incident was once more or less two miles from the 3rd and fourth incidents of the evening.

An previous timeline launched by the Sheriff’s place of business stretched the incidents out over greater than two hours Wednesday night time; the revised timeline narrows the crime spree to a 40-minute window throughout multiple miles. Investigators are nonetheless running to resolve if the suspect or suspects threw the rocks from the facet of the street or a car.

“We believe there may be more victims,” the sheriff’s place of business’s liberate famous, urging the general public to come back ahead if they have got any information or sprint digital camera video from the night time that would possibly be offering insights into the fatal incident. With incidents crossing a couple of counties within the Denver metropolitan space, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is operating with the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, Arvada Police, and Westminster Police.

On Monday night time, the police printed extra information about an incident the place the suspect allegedly threw rocks at two automobiles on Highway 93 between Highway 128 and Highway 72.

The suspect was once touring northbound round 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday once they allegedly threw the rocks on the automobiles, destructive one automotive’s motive force’s facet rear home windows and the opposite motorist’s windshield, police stated. No passengers within the cars had been injured, in line with the police.

Bartell’s employer, Commercial Flooring Services, introduced Friday that it is providing a $15,000 praise for information in regards to the murder.

“CFS lost our youngest, brightest employee to this senseless act,” the corporate wrote in a (*7*)

ABC News’ Alex Stone contributed to this file.