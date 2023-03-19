20 displaced by blaze at The Landings at Northpoint

- Advertisement -

On Scene TV

About 20 other people had been displaced Saturday night time following a north Houston rental fireplace, affecting 12 gadgets, in line with Houston Fire Department officers.

- Advertisement -

There had been no reported accidents however a number of flats had been broken. The explanation for the fireplace was once unknown as of Saturday night time and the arson unit was once at the scene investigating, Houston Fire Department District Chief Russell Christ advised newshounds from the On Scene news carrier.