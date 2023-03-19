Monday, March 20, 2023
type here...
Texas

20 displaced by blaze at The Landings at Northpoint

By accuratenewsinfo
0
2
20 displaced by blaze at The Landings at Northpoint


Photo of Clare Fonstein
Clare Fonstein, Staff author

- Advertisement -


A fire at The Landings at Northpoint, 220 Northpoint Drive, damaged about a dozen apartments on Saturday, March 18, 2023, displacing 20 people. 

A fireplace at The Landings at Northpoint, 220 Northpoint Drive, broken a couple of dozen flats on Saturday, March 18, 2023, displacing 20 other people. 

- Advertisement -

On Scene TV

About 20 other people had been displaced Saturday night time following a north Houston rental fireplace, affecting 12 gadgets, in line with Houston Fire Department officers. 

- Advertisement -

There had been no reported accidents however a number of flats had been broken. The explanation for the fireplace was once unknown as of Saturday night time and the arson unit was once at the scene investigating, Houston Fire Department District Chief Russell Christ advised newshounds from the On Scene news carrier. 

HOUSTON CRIME: 3 males lifeless, shot a couple of occasions in Alief buying groceries middle car parking zone

Firefighters arrived at the rental advanced, The Landings at Northpoint at 220 Northpoint Drive, round 9 p.m. and located a unit on the second one ground on fireplace, which led to injury to about 12 gadgets. 

Officials from the Red Cross had been at the scene to assist the ones displaced in finding someplace to stick, Christ mentioned. 

Clare Fonstein is a Hearst Fellow running for the Houston Chronicle.

Born and raised within the San Francisco Bay Area, Clare majored in journalism and world members of the family at Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. She labored for her faculty paper and turned into editor-in-chief her senior 12 months.



tale by Source link

Previous article
Businesses in Phoenix Struggle As Homelessness Crisis Continues – The New York Times
Next article
Full interview: Rep. Patrick McHenry

More articles

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Accurate News And Information. All rights reserved.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks