“This could have ended tragically but these boys are very lucky.”

Two young skiers were rescued Tuesday night after getting lost while skiing outside the Wachusett Mountain ski area boundaries, according to the Princeton Fire Department.

Princeton Fire Chief John Bennett instructed ABC News’ Boston affiliate station WCVB that the 2 skiers — each 15-year-old boys — waited 3 hours in chest-deep snow earlier than calling government.

With their phone’s battery level at 9%, the skiers were able to call 911, and dispatchers were able to identify the location of the cell phone signal, which identified that they were two miles “from any civilization,” according to the Princeton Fire Department in a statement released Wednesday.

Sharing their body heat to survive, the two skiers were able to wait while crews “battled the weather, darkness and threatening snow pack,” the Princeton Fire Department said.

“I used to be anxious. I used to be anxious,” Princeton hearth leader John Bennett instructed WCVB. “I used to be taking a look at it on my method right here responding, and that’s the reason in the center of nowhere. It’s on outdated hearth roads at the again aspect of the mountain. So they’d gotten far from the ski house.”

The Princeton house reported just about 30 inches of snow from the March nor’easter, consistent with WCVB, despite the fact that upper elevations most likely won further snow fall from the typhoon.

The mountain the boys were rescued on is part of the Wachusett Mountain State Reservation in Massachusetts about 50 miles west of Boston. It features approximately 3,000 acres of hiking amid a 2,000-foot mountain summit that can experience sudden and severe weather conditions, especially in the winter, according to WCVB.

An ambulance was standing by for when the boys returned but it was deemed that neither needed medical treatment following the incident and both teenagers were released back into the care of their families, WCVB said.

