2-year-old hit, killed by car, police say | Houston, Texas news

A sad incident took place in West Houston on Sunday night when a 2-year-old boy was once hit and killed by a automotive. The incident came about round 7:30 p.m. within the parking zone of an rental advanced positioned close to Bellaire Boulevard and South Gessner Road.

The Houston Police Department printed that the boy was once enjoying within the parking zone when a automotive, backing up, hit him. The motive force of the auto fled the scene, however investigators have been ready to find him and take him into custody.

- Advertisement -

Despite being rushed to a close-by health center, the boy was once pronounced useless. Police reported that the boy’s mom was once provide within the parking zone on the time of the incident, however didn’t witness it.

The police gave an replace at the state of affairs on the scene, which can also be discovered by following this link.

You can connect to KHOU 11 on social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.