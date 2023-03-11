2 year-old dies after getting hit by SUV

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), a 2-year-old kid died after being hit by an SUV pushed by his grandmother in Pasco County on Friday night time.

Around 4:49 p.m., soldiers mentioned an SUV was once aiding a automotive trapped on a mud street.

- Advertisement -

FHP mentioned the 58-year-old SUV motive force was once backing up on Schambeau Road, south of State Road 52, when her grandchild crossed between the 2 automobiles and was once struck by the SUV.

The infant was once taken to a medical institution and died from his accidents.