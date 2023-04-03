2 workers dead after being buried under rubble at JFK Airport

A prevent order for development at the airport was once issued.

Two workers died after being trapped under rubble at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport, Port Authority officers confirmed.

The New York City Fire Department, EMS and the Port Authority Emergency Services Unit answered to studies of the workers being trapped in a trench after 11 a.m. on Monday.

- Advertisement -

A prevent order for development at the airport was once issued, in step with Port Authority and JFK.

In a observation, Port Authority mentioned the workers had been “relocating utility lines in the vicinity of cogeneration plant to support the increased energy needs of the JFK redevelopment project.”

Approximately 12 devices, with 60 firefighters, answered to the incident, however the workers had already died at the scene, hearth officers informed ABC News.

- Advertisement -

Port Authority mentioned it is investigating and dealing along different companies to additional examine the incident.

Planes taxi at the tarmac because the skyline of New York City is noticed within the background from the JFK International Airport in New York, Nov. 8, 2021. Eduardo Munoz/Reuters, FILE

- Advertisement -

The names of the 2 workers have now not been launched, pending notification in their households, officers mentioned.

JFK Airport warned of roadway delays round two of its terminals, alerting departing passengers to make use of AirTran to get to terminals 5 and seven, earlier than lifting the lengthen understand later within the afternoon.

Flights to and from the airport were not impacted, Port Authority mentioned in a observation.