2 Wisconsin police officers killed in traffic stop shooting

Two Wisconsin police officers had been killed in a shooting all through a traffic stop on Saturday, government mentioned.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice mentioned in a observation past due Saturday that it used to be investigating the shooting in Cameron, Wisconsin.

An officer from the Chetek Police Department carried out a traffic stop round 3:38 p.m. and someday gunfire used to be exchanged with the motorist, the state justice division mentioned.

The Chetek officer and any other officer from Cameron had been pronounced useless on the scene. The suspect in the shooting used to be taken to a health center and later died, the justice division mentioned.

The names of the officers and the suspect weren’t in an instant launched.

“I am deeply saddened by the tragic loss today of two officers. I am thinking of their families and the Chetek and Cameron Police Departments at this incredibly difficult time,” Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul mentioned in a tweet past due Saturday.

The Division of Criminal Investigation inside the Wisconsin Department of Justice is main the investigation and can publish a report back to the Barron County district lawyer when the investigation concludes, the observation mentioned.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice didn’t in an instant reply to an electronic mail from The Associated Press in the hunt for further information.

The village of Cameron in Barron County is 227 miles (365 kilometers) west of Green Bay, Wisconsin, and 96 miles (154 kilometers) northeast of Minneapolis. Chetek, Wisconsin, is set 9 miles (14 kilometers) southeast of Cameron.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Cameron and Chetek Police Departments,” the Barron County Sheriff’s Department mentioned on Facebook.

The Marinette County Deputy Sheriff’s Association mentioned in a Facebook post: “Tonight our hearts are heavy as we send our thoughts and prayers to the Village of Cameron Police Department, the City of Chetek Police Department, the Barron County community, and the families (both blood and blue) of two officers lost in the line of duty today.”