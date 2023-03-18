2 Texas teens arrested in robbery that left woman paralyzed, police say

HOUSTON – Two youngsters were arrested in a robbery that left a Houston woman paralyzed final month.

Joseph Harrell, 17, and Zy’Nika Ayesha Woods, 19, have each and every been charged with irritated robbery, the Houston Police Department announced on Friday.

According to police, the suspects adopted the sufferer, Nhung Troung, for greater than 20 miles from a Bank of America to a shopping mall on Feb. 13.

Troung had simply withdrawn $4,200 to pay for a holiday go back and forth house to Vietnam, police mentioned.

Harrell used to be noticed on surveillance pictures robbing Troung outdoor the buying groceries middle and slamming her to the bottom. Police mentioned she injured her backbone and legs, leaving her paralyzed.

Her circle of relatives additionally informed KPRC, KSAT’s sister station in Houston, that she hit her head at the floor. She remains to be not able to stroll.

“I feel very sad that this happened to me,” Truong informed KPRC. “I couldn’t use the restroom, walk on my own or eat on my own.”

Police requested for the general public’s assist in figuring out and discovering the suspects, and introduced a $5,000 praise for information resulting in the arrest.

Officers introduced their arrests in a news convention on Friday. Mayor Sylvester Turner used to be additionally on the news convention, pronouncing the video made him “mad as hell.”

Police added that the suspects confessed to the crime.

