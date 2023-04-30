2 teens killed, 4 hurt in Mississippi house party shooting

Two youngsters have been killed and a minimum of 4 others have been wounded when a gunman opened fireplace early Sunday at a house party in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, police stated.

One suspect, known as 19-year-old Cameron Everest Brand, used to be arrested on six counts of annoyed attack. Following Brand’s arrest, two of the shooting sufferers died, in line with the Bay St. Louis Police Department.

The shooting opened up round 12:34 a.m. Sunday at a house in the Gulf Coast the city about 30 miles west of Biloxi.

“Upon arrival, multiple persons were found suffering from gunshot wounds,” Bay St. Louis Police Chief J. Toby Schwartz stated in a remark.

He stated two of the sufferers, an 18-year-old and a 16-year-old, have been taken to University Medical Center in New Orleans, the place they have been pronounced useless. Their names weren’t in an instant launched.

Schwartz stated the opposite sufferers, all between 15 and 18 years previous, have been taken via non-public vehicles to within sight hospitals. One sufferer stays in essential situation and 3 others are in critical situation, police stated.

“Through a thorough investigation, including witness and victim statements, Cameron Brand was identified as the sole shooter,” Schwartz stated.

Brand used to be taken into custody at his house in the within sight the city of Pass Christian, Mississippi, after police bought an arrest warrant for him, Schwartz stated. Everest used to be jailed with out bail.

A purpose for the shooting used to be beneath investigation Sunday.