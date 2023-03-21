2 teens arrested after leading police on chase in stolen vehicle

BEAUMONT, Texas — Two teens had been arrested after leading Beaumont Police on a chase in a stolen vehicle.
On Monday, March 20, 2022 at 2:20 a.m., Beaumont Police won a decision that an auto-theft of a white Dodge Ram was once happening on the Barclay Manor Apartments.
Officers arrived to the condominium complicated and noticed the truck dashing away, in line with a press unencumber from the Beaumont Police Department.
Officers attempted to forestall the vehicle however the driving force refused to forestall, which led police on a long pursuit during town.
The driving force in the end misplaced keep an eye on and wrecked on the intersection of Concord Road and Plum Avenue in Beaumont.
The driving force, 18-year-old Beaumont resident, Deamonte Chopane, and a minor passenger each fled from the vehicle on foot.
They had been in the end stuck and arrested, in line with a news unencumber.
A pistol was once discovered within the vehicle that didn’t belong to the landlord.
Chopane was once transported to the Jefferson County Jail and booked for unauthorized use of a vehicle, evading in a motor vehicle, evading on foot and unlawfully sporting a weapon.
The minor was once transported to the Minnie Rogers Juvenile Justice Center.
GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App for your cellular software
CRIME STOPPERS | Submit a tip @ 833Tips.com
CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App
If you may have information a few crime you need to earn a money praise of as much as $1000 through offering an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.
Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your cellular software to post your tip anonymously.
This is a creating tale. We will replace with extra if and once we obtain extra showed information.
Send us a news tip | Download our app
Also on 12NewsNow.com…
tale through Source link