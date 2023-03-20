2 staff stabbed at Canadian school, student arrested

Police say a student has been arrested on suspicion of stabbing two staff participants at a highschool in Canada’s Atlantic coast town of Halifax

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia — Police officials have arrested a student on suspicion of stabbing two staff participants Monday at a highschool in Canada’s Atlantic coast town of Halifax, police mentioned.

The two sufferers and the student had been taken to health facility for remedy, and the level in their accidents stays unclear. Halifax Regional Police showed that the suspect is a student at the varsity.

Lindsey Bunin, spokeswoman for Halifax Regional Center for Education, mentioned there were worry in regards to the student, who was once in an administrative place of job at the time of the assault.

The student then left the development, “but police were on scene almost immediately,” she mentioned.

Police mentioned they replied to a guns criticism at round 9:20 a.m., and a suspect was once taken into custody about 10 mins later. The college was once locked down after which closed for the rest of the day.

Such violence is uncommon in Canada, particularly within the nation’s Atlantic coast provinces.