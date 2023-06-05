2 seriously injured after wrong-way driver crashes into SUV: FHP

Early Monday morning, a wrong-way driver brought about a major crash in Manatee County, Florida. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a BMW sedan used to be heading in the wrong way within the southbound lanes of Interstate 75.

The BMW collided with a Chevrolet SUV that used to be touring south, leading to severe accidents to each drivers. The BMW’s driver, a 23-year-old guy, used to be significantly injured, whilst the Chevrolet’s 70-year-old driver additionally sustained severe accidents. A 69-year-old feminine passenger within the Chevrolet suffered minor accidents. All the sufferers have been transported to a neighborhood clinic for remedy.

The Florida Highway Patrol has introduced a DUI investigation, and costs are nonetheless pending.