2 San Antonio men arrested after $100,000 in meth discovered during traffic stop, New Braunfels police say

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – The New Braunfels Police Department made a big drug bust on Friday during a traffic prevent that resulted in the arrests of 2 people. Over 20 kilos of methamphetamine have been seized during the traffic prevent.

The officer pulled over a grey Ford Fusion for a traffic violation on I-35 North. After speaking with the 2 occupants within the automobile, the officer detained them and carried out a seek of the car.

The seek resulted in the invention of 9 gallon-sized luggage containing methamphetamine hidden in a backpack within the automobile’s trunk. The estimated side road worth of the drug seized was once greater than $100,000.

Alfonso Villareal III, 25, and Rodney Fernandez, 32, each from San Antonio have been taken into custody and charged with manufacture/supply of a managed substance.

The suspects have been taken to the Comal County Jail on a bond of $25,000 every. However, Fernandez has since posted bond. The New Braunfels PD said that further fees could also be filed towards the suspects.

