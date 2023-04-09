2 police officers, suspect killed during shootout in Wisconsin

Two Wisconsin police officials have been killed on Saturday following a shootout with a suspect during a site visitors prevent in Cameron, consistent with the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI).

The officials have been from two other police departments, officers stated in a news liberate.

A Chetek Police Department officer performed a site visitors prevent at 3:38 p.m., native time, in Cameron, Wisconsin, on Saturday when a shootout started between the officer and the suspect, the Wisconsin DOJ stated.

The Chetek officer and an officer from the Cameron Police Department have been killed on the scene, consistent with officers.

The suspect used to be additionally killed, the state’s justice division showed in the news liberate.

“I am deeply saddened by the tragic loss today of two officers,” Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul tweeted Saturday night time. “I am thinking of their families and the Chetek and Cameron Police Departments at this incredibly difficult time.”

The names of the officials and the suspect have now not been launched.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice didn’t instantly reply to ABC News’ request for remark.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers tweeted out his condolences on Sunday to friends and family of the 2 officials.

“Our hearts are heavy for the Chetek and Cameron police officers who lost their lives in the line of duty yesterday,” Evers stated. “Kathy and I are praying for the officers’ families, colleagues, and the Barron County community mourning this tragic loss.”

DCI is main the investigation into the case and is operating along Barron County Sheriff’s Office, Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Wisconsin State Patrol, Wisconsin State Crime Lab and a DCI Crime Response Specialist, consistent with the Wisconsin DOJ.

DCI will ship over its findings to the Barron County District Attorney as soon as it finishes its investigation, officers stated.

“Our community is experiencing a time of great tragedy. As we continue to work through this, please respect the privacy of our law enforcement officers and their families,” Chetek Chief of Police Ron Ambrozaitis stated in a observation posted at the division’s (*2*) on Sunday. “We want to thank the community for their continued support and overwhelming acts of kindness. The support has been tremendous!”

ABC News’ Ben Stein contributed to this document.