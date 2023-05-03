Wednesday, May 3, 2023
Texas

2 men shot outside house | Houston crime news

By accuratenewsinfo
2 men shot outside house | Houston crime news


According to police, a taking pictures took place at a place of abode in southeast Houston on Tuesday, leaving two men with accidents.

Witnesses reported seeing the shooter leaving the web page in a pink sedan, as mentioned through the Houston Police Department (*2*).

The incident came about outside a assets positioned on Autumn Ridge Trail Drive, close to the intersection of Cullen Boulevard and Beltway 8, round 1:30 p.m.

One of the sufferers suffered from a couple of gunshot wounds however used to be in strong situation, whilst the opposite used to be shot once or more and stays in crucial situation, in line with government.

As in line with initial investigations, the 2 men have been sitting outside the house when a pink automobile pulled up. At least one person exited the automobile and fired gunshots sooner than fleeing the scene.

