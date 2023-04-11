2 injured after wrong way driver triggers 3-car crash

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Two drivers had been injured after a automobile traveled down the wrong facet of the street early Tuesday morning.

Clearwater Police and Clearwater Fire & Rescue replied to the crash round 3:30 a.m., which passed off within the southbound lanes of U.S. 19 close to Druid Road.

An preliminary investigation published {that a} automobile touring north crossed into the wrong lanes, therefore crashing into some other automobile. A 3rd automobile was once additionally concerned after the preliminary coincidence.

The first two drivers concerned within the crash had been injured and transported to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg for remedy.

It is unclear right now if the 3rd driver was once injured.

This is a growing tale and shall be up to date when extra information is to be had.