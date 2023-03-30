2 injured after crashing into power pole in Winter Haven

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Two other people had been injured early Thursday morning after they crashed into a TECO power pole on Havendale Boulevard in Winter Haven.

Police mentioned it came about in entrance of Garner Elementary in the eastbound lanes of Havendale prior to 5 a.m. The crash close down all eastbound lanes to start with; one reopened simply prior to 6:30 a.m.

Police mentioned the 2 other people in the automobile had been taken to the clinic, however the extent in their accidents isn’t recognized at the moment.

Drivers are requested to steer clear of the realm whilst police examine and TECO upkeep the pole.