2 Greek organizations at Chico State under investigation due to hazing allegations

The news comes after a fraternity at the varsity used to be suspended.

Two Greek organizations at a California state college are under investigation due to hazing allegations after a 3rd used to be suspended following a hazing probe, faculty officers stated.

The Phi Delta Theta fraternity and the Lambda Sigma Gamma sorority at Chico State are each under investigation for alleged hazing violations, a college spokesperson showed to ABC News on Friday.

“Because these investigations are open and active, the University is not able to release further details at this time,” the spokesperson, Andrew Staples, stated.

The news comes after the college introduced previous this week that its Delta Chi fraternity used to be ceasing operations following a hazing investigation.

The nationwide workplace of the Delta Chi Fraternity stated it was acutely aware of “hazing and alcohol violations” on March 27. It revoked the constitution of the varsity’s bankruptcy days later following an investigation via Chico State’s Office of Student Conduct, Rights, and Responsibilities that “corroborated allegations of hazing,” the varsity stated.

“The national organization of Delta Chi is adamant that hazing, the misuse of alcohol, and putting the health and safety of any person at risk have no place in the Fraternity,” Karl Grindel, government director and CEO of the Delta Chi Fraternity, stated in a commentary.

The California State University Chico, often referred to as Chico State

The bankruptcy can’t follow for reinstatement for at least 5 years, the varsity stated.

The alleged hazing concerned alcohol and “directing new members to participate in involuntary physical activity and exercise,” Staples stated.

Chico State has a zero-tolerance coverage on hazing.

Greek existence used to be briefly suspended at the college in 2012 following the alcohol-related loss of life of Mason Sumnicht, Redding, California, ABC associate KRCR reported at the time.

In 2005, Chico State pupil Matthew Carrington died from water intoxication in a hazing incident.