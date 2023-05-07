Sunday, May 7, 2023
type here...
florida-news

2 found dead in submarine filled with smuggled cocaine

By accuratenewsinfo
0
0
2 found dead in submarine filled with smuggled cocaine


cbeb4ec8- article

Photo of the submarine found by authorities off the Pacific coast of Colombia. (Colombian Navy)

Authorities made a shocking discovery after finding two dead bodies and millions of dollars worth of cocaine in a 15-meter long submarine off the Pacific coast of Colombia on Sunday.

- Advertisement -

Colombian Navy officials boarded the vessel and found 2.6 tons of cocaine worth more than $87 million, two dead bodies, and two survivors.

The two men found on the vessel were in poor health conditions. According to a statement from the Colombian Navy, they were affected by toxic gases generated from the submarine’s fuel. 

Both men received medical attention, the agency noted. 

- Advertisement -

Authorities transported the two survivors, bodies, and cocaine to the municipality of Tumaco – Nariño, where it was presented to the Technical Investigation Corps of the Attorney General’s Office, the statement concluded

This story was reported from Washington, D.C.

- Advertisement -

Previous article
Nuclear watchdog growingly worried over Ukraine plant safety
Next article
Allen police chief gives updates on shooting at Allen Premium Outlets

More articles

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Accurate News And Information. All rights reserved.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks