The Department of Justice (DOJ) has introduced that two men from Tampa had been sentenced to a minimum of 8 years in federal jail for armed robbery of a postal mail carrier and robbery of postal keys. Omar Miller, 23, and Christopher “Chico” Diaz, 27, pleaded accountable to the crime in January 2023. They arranged the robbery via telephone calls and textual content messages with a getaway automobile motive force, Edwin Betancourt Vega, consistent with government.

Evidence introduced at trial confirmed that Miller robbed the postal carrier at gunpoint whilst she was once handing over mail at an condo advanced. It is reported that he approached the carrier from at the back of, pointed a firearm at her, threatened to shoot her, and demanded the postal keys. “After Miller stole the postal keys, he pushed the mail carrier to the ground and ran to a waiting getaway car,” the DOJ mentioned.

The 3 coordinated the robbery and sale of the postal keys in change for cash. Law enforcement was once in a position to recuperate the postal keys along with cash received from the sale. They additionally recovered the gun used within the robbery, which contained Miller’s DNA, officers say.

Betancourt Vega was once charged for his function within the robbery because the getaway motive force and pleaded accountable to the armed robbery of a postal mail carrier and robbery of postal keys on Feb. 3, 2023. He was once sentenced to 4 years and 3 months in federal jail. Miller was once sentenced to 9 years and two months in federal jail. He confronted an extra rate of brandishing a firearm all the way through the robbery. Diaz was once sentenced to 8 years in federal jail.

(*2*) Inspector in Charge of the Miami Division Juan Vargas mentioned in a observation.