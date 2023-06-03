2 families displaced after ‘weather disturbance’ causes partial roof collapse in Pembroke Park

WEST PARK, Fla. – On Saturday morning, Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue gained a decision relating to a partial roof collapse at a duplex condo across the 5400 block of Southwest thirty first Street in Pembroke Park. The incident came about after heavy winds and torrential rains battered the single-story construction. The citizens have been outdoor the development when firefighters arrived on the scene.

Brian Powell from BSFR captured the aftermath of the typhoon on video, displaying the destruction left in its wake. According to BSFR Battalion Chief Michael Kane, two families have been displaced because of the elements disturbance, and fortunately, there have been no accidents reported in the incident.

The families were compelled to evacuate till a structural inspector can assess the wear and tear and upkeep made to the development. The families are receiving transient refuge the help of the Red Cross.

