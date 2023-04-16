2 Dead in Louisville Chickasaw Park Shooting

Two other folks had been lifeless and 4 others injured after a taking pictures at a park in Louisville, Ky., on Saturday night time, the police mentioned, the newest example of gun violence simply days after 5 other folks had been fatally shot at a downtown financial institution in the town.

The taking pictures at Chickasaw Park came about round 9 p.m. as loads of other folks collected to experience a heat spring night time out of doors, Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey of the Louisville Police Department mentioned at a news conference on Saturday night time.

Police had been nonetheless searching for a gunman as of Saturday night time, and mentioned that they had been undecided if there was once a couple of.

One particular person was once in crucial situation, Chief Humphrey mentioned.

Officers had been nonetheless seeking to resolve a reason.