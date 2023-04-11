2 dead, at least 4 seriously injured in multi-vehicle crash in Polk County

DAVENPORT, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash in Davenport that killed two other folks and left at least 4 with severe accidents on Tuesday morning.

Authorities mentioned the crash came about on U.S. 27, simply south of U.S. 192, and concerned 5 automobiles. PCSO was once referred to as to the scene simply after 6 a.m.

The northbound lanes are close down right through the investigation. The closure is anticipated to ultimate till 10 a.m. The southbound lanes are open with vital delays.

No different information has been launched at this time.