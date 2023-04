VENICE, Fla. — Venice Police are investigating a small plane crash in Venice that left a minimum of two folks dead Wednesday night time.

Police mentioned the plane crashed into the Gulf a few part mile off the Venice Fishing Pier round 9:30 p.m.

The our bodies of 2 males had been recovered and marine devices are looking the realm for every other conceivable sufferers.

This is a creating tale. ABC Action News will supply extra main points as they change into to be had.