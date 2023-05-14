2 dead, 17 injured after truck hits group of bicyclists in Goodyear; driver arrested





New details have emerged about the fatal crash that occurred on February 25th in Goodyear, Arizona where two bicyclists died and 17 others were injured. The collision occurred at around 8 a.m. near MC-85 and Cotton Lane when a pickup truck driven by 26-year-old Pedro Quintana-Lujan struck a group of 20 bicyclists, causing 19 injuries and 11 of whom were taken to three different hospitals in the Valley. Karen Malisa, a 61-year-old retired middle school teacher and long-time resident of Goodyear, died at the scene, while David Kero, a 65-year-old Michigan resident who was visiting for spring training, died in hospital. Police have revealed that the truck driver was arrested on numerous charges, including two counts of manslaughter, three counts of aggravated assault, 18 counts of endangerment, and 2 counts of causing serious injury or death by a moving violation. The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office is requesting that more information be provided before it decides to pursue charges. According to court documents, Quintana-Lujan claimed that the truck’s steering had locked up moments before the crash, causing him to collide with the concrete barrier separating the road from the sidewalk. He also admitted to having smoked marijuana 11 hours prior to the accident. Victims of the accident have expressed their shock and devastation, with one describing the scene as “chaos and carnage.” Overwhelmingly, those who have been affected by the accident have urged drivers to exercise caution and patience on the road. The West Valley Cycle Injury Fund has been set up on GoFundMe to support the victims of the crash.

