2 dead, 1 seriously injured after driver runs red light, FHP says

On Sunday night time, two folks misplaced their lives, and one was once gravely injured after a driver ran a red mild in Tampa, Florida.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, at round 8:35 p.m., a pickup truck was once heading southeast on Nebraska Avenue when it got here to the intersection of Nebraska and Florida Avenue. The driver of the pickup truck didn’t prevent for a red mild and struck an SUV travelling within the northeast route on Florida Avenue.

Both cars turned around ahead of coming to a halt within the intersection and japanese shoulder. Unfortunately, the pickup truck driver, a 46-year-old guy, kicked the bucket after being transported to a close-by health center, whilst a 32-year-old feminine passenger within the SUV succumbed to her accidents on the crash scene.

The SUV driver, a 33-year-old guy, sustained critical accidents and was once taken to the health center for remedy. Strikingly, not one of the events concerned within the coincidence had been dressed in seatbelts on the time of the collision.