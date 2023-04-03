2 dead, 1 injured in medical helicopter crash in Alabama

The helicopter have been dispatched to rescue a hiker, officers stated.
Two contributors of a medical group have died and one stays in vital situation after their helicopter crashed in Shelby County, Alabama, on Sunday night time.
Shelby County government stated they gained an emergency name at 5:23 p.m. for a hiker in Chelsea, Alabama, who was once experiencing respiring issues and chest pains.
Deputies decided that their very best plan of action was once to move the hiker to a neighborhood health facility by means of helicopter, and so they referred to as a LifeSaver helicopter group from Sylacauga, Alabama, to reply, stated Clay Hammac, leader deputy of the Shelby County Sheriff’s place of work.
Shelby County deputies then secured a touchdown zone for the helicopter close to Highway 280 and Bear Creek Road, the executive deputy stated.
Air Methods, the corporate which owns the LifeSaver helicopter, stated in a statement that the helicopter skilled an coincidence upon touchdown.
One member of the group was once pronounced useless at the scene, and the opposite two group contributors, in addition to the hiker, have been transported to a neighborhood health facility. One of the 2 contributors transported died on the health facility, Hammac stated. The 3rd member of the group stays in vital situation, Air Methods stated in their observation.
The NTSB will behavior a complete investigation into the crash with the help of the FAA, Hammac stated.
