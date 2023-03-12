Sunday, March 12, 2023
Florida

2 dead, 1 in critical condition, Tampa police say

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department (TPD) replied to a capturing on Saturday on the Park Avenue Apartment complicated at 11615 N fiftieth St. simply sooner than 4 pm.

According to officers, 3 other people have been shot, two ladies and one guy have been taken to a close-by health facility.

The male and one of the crucial ladies died on the health facility and the opposite ladies are in critical situation, in step with police.

TPD mentioned all who have been concerned in the incident have been detained.

According to government, the ones concerned in the altercation are mentioned to have identified each and every different.

This is a growing tale. Refresh browser at abcactionnews.com for updates.

