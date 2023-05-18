2 construction workers missing after massive fire at Charlotte site

Over 90 firefighters have been at the scene of the five-alarm fire.

Over 90 firefighters replied to the scene of a massive fire at a construction site in Charlotte, North Carolina, Thursday morning and braved devastating stipulations to rescue workers who have been stuck within the blaze.

As of Thursday afternoon, two construction workers who have been at the site of the long run condo advanced have been unaccounted for, consistent with the fire division.

Firefighters paintings at the scene of a construction fire in Charlotte, N.C., on May 18, 2023. Charlotte Fire Department

Firefighters replied to the residential construction site on Liberty Road round 9 a.m. and inside 10 mins, the blaze grew to 5 alarms, Reginald Johnson, the fire leader for the Charlotte Fire Department, instructed journalists.

“It was a very fast-moving fire [with] high heat conditions well over 2000 degrees. And as a construction site is open, a lot of wood is exposed the fire moved very rapidly,” Johnson stated.

Firefighters rescued 15 construction workers from the fire, together with one one that was once caught on most sensible of a crane. Johnson stated that firefighters needed to arrange hose traces to offer protection to the crane earlier than they might pass and make the rescue.

Smoke rises from a construction fire in Charlotte, N.C., on May 18, 2023.

Johnson additionally showed that two “maydays” have been issued after firefighters had problems getting out of the fire whilst rescuing one of the construction workers.

The reason behind the fire is lately underneath investigation, consistent with the fire division.

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles tweeted a statement urging within sight citizens to stay within and thanking first responders for his or her paintings.

“Very grateful that @charlottefire was able to rescue the crane operator,” she tweeted.