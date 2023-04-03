2 Construction Workers Dead at J.F.K. After Being Buried in Rubble

Two employees had been killed at Kennedy International Airport on Monday after they had been buried beneath development rubble inside of a trench, officers mentioned.

The police gained a document that the 2 employees had been trapped beneath the particles in a while after 11 a.m., in step with officers with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which operates the airport.

Emergency products and services employees from the Fire Department joined the Port Authority police in responding to the scene and in doing away with the employees from the ditch, officers mentioned. Both development employees had been declared useless at the scene, officers mentioned.

The employees weren’t publicly recognized, and few different main points had been in an instant to be had about what they had been doing after they become buried.