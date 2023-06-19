2 children killed while retrieving luggage on California freeway; mother arrested for DUI

Two children had been fatally struck by way of a automobile on Sunday after working into visitors on a highway in San Diego County, California, government stated.

The driving force of a inexperienced GMC Yukon going eastbound on state Route 78 pulled over to the suitable shoulder of the highway in Vista, and a 10-year-old boy and 16-year-old woman went on foot into visitors, in keeping with a press liberate from the California Highway Patrol. Vista fireplace officers instructed ABC station KABC {that a} mother was once touring along with her children when a work of luggage flew off their automobile and the 2 children bumped into visitors to retrieve it.

- Advertisement -

The children had been hit by way of a white Nissan Sentra within the No. 3 lane round 6 p.m., CHP officers stated. Police and fireplace officers replied to the collision, and the children had been pronounced useless on the scene.

The Yukon’s driving force, known by way of the CHP as 33-year-old Sandra Ortiz of Vista, was once arrested on criminal fees of riding underneath the affect, gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and kid endangerment in reference to the incident, officers stated.

Ortiz was once booked into Las Colinas Detention and Reentry Facility in Santee, California, in keeping with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department web page. She is being held on $500,000 bail and is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday at 1:30 p.m. It was once no longer in an instant transparent if Ortiz had felony illustration.

- Advertisement -

The 41-year-old driving force of the Sentra, who was once no longer known, remained on the scene and didn’t record any accidents, CHP officers stated. The roadway was once affected till round 9:30 p.m. because the scene was once investigated.

State Route 78 stretches 215 miles from Oceanside east to Blythe in Southern California.

Police are nonetheless investigating the incident and are asking someone with information to touch the Oceanside Area California State Highway Patrol.