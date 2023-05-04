Thursday, May 4, 2023
type here...
florida-news

2 Bethune-Cookman University students shot at Daytona Beach park, police say

By accuratenewsinfo
0
0
2 Bethune-Cookman University students shot at Daytona Beach park, police say


article

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla.Daytona Beach police are investigating a double-shooting at Joe Harris Park early Saturday morning that injured two Bethune-Cookman University students.

- Advertisement -

Police say around 2 a.m. they responded to the park on Pearl Street where they discovered shell casings and two gunshot victims.  The victims, a 21-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman, were taken to Halifax Health Medical Center for treatment. Both were stable and recovering from their injuries, according to police. 

A suspect remains at large. Investigators said the relationship between the suspect and victims remains unclear, “although they were in contact at a separate location prior to the incident,” a news release read.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have information is asked to contact Detective Zachary Ravi at [email protected].

- Advertisement -

Previous article
WATCH: Two people and dog rescued from sinking boat in Georgia
Next article
Texas Bill Would Require Parental Consent For Social Media

More articles

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Accurate News And Information. All rights reserved.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks