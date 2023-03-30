2 Army Blackhawk helicopters crash in Kentucky

“The status of the crew members are unknown at this time,” officers mentioned.

Two U.S. Army Blackhawk helicopters crashed all through a coaching incident on Wednesday evening in Trigg County, Kentucky, officers mentioned in a commentary.

“The status of the crew members are unknown at this time,” Nondice Thurman, a spokesperson for the Fort Campbell Public Affairs Office, mentioned in a commentary. “The command is currently focused on caring for the servicemembers and their families.”

Gov. Andy. Beshear of Kentucky mentioned he gained “early reports of a helicopter crash and fatalities are expected.” The Kentucky State Police and Division of Emergency Management have been responding, he mentioned in a statement.

“We will share more information as available,” Beshear mentioned. “Please pray for all those affected.

This is a creating tale. Please take a look at again for updates.