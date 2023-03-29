2 Alabama officers shot, hospitalized with life-threatening injuries: Police

A feminine taking pictures sufferer was once on the scene when officers arrived, police stated.

Two police officers in Huntsville, Alabama, had been shot whilst responding to a taking pictures name Tuesday, and feature been transported to a health center with life-threatening accidents, police stated.

The Huntsville Police Department spoke back to a choice at 4:45 p.m. on Governors House Drive, the place the 2 officers had been shot “by an offender at the scene,” the dep. stated in a statement, who to begin with “barricaded himself inside an apartment.”

“The offender was apprehended about 6:20 p.m. and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries,” the dep. stated within the commentary.

A feminine taking pictures sufferer was once on the scene when officers arrived, police stated. Her situation is unclear.

The officers had been taken to Huntsville Hospital, police stated.

A big police presence will also be observed out of doors a health center in Huntsville, Alabama, March 28, 2023. WAAY

The HPD asked citizens to keep away from the world and closed the world to site visitors amid a “heavy police presence.”

The roads have since reopened.