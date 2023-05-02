2 adults hurt as gunman remains at large





Police are investigating a shooting at East High School in Denver, where two faculty members were shot and a student suspect remains on the run. Denver school officials have faced criticism over lax security and have announced plans to place armed officers in every high school. The shooting occurred in a school that has experienced frequent lockdowns and violence. The incident took place just before 10 a.m. during a daily search of the student who is being conducted due to behavioral issues. The suspect, identified as 17-year-old Austin Lyle, remains at large, and the gun used in the shooting has not been recovered. Police have indicated that Lyle is armed and dangerous and have issued an alert linking him to a red 2005 Volvo X90 with Colorado plates. The shooting has reignited debate on gun control and school safety in the US.